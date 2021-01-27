Donegal Sports Partnership launch the 30for30 Activity Challenge

Donegal Sports Partnership has launched the 30for30 Activity Challenge.

DSP's latest online programme, which is getting underway on Monday, February 1st, is once again aimed at encouraging people to complete 30 minutes of physical activity at least five days per week over a 30-day period.

With the government's "Keep Well" campaign likely to be extended into April, the DSP team are keen to continue to engage with the communities in the same way they did through the Active Donegal 30for30 Christmas Challenge last month.

The 30for30 Activity Challenge is open to everyone and participants can select their own activity - home exercise, aerobics, walking, pilates, yoga or indoor cycling.

Participants are reminded that they can only exercise with 5K of their home.

The dedicated Facebook group will contain videos, challenges and tips of keeping active.

Wednesday Wellness programme

As part of the30for30 Activity Challenge, a Pocket of Positivity will deliver six live Facebook sessions each Wednesday lunchtime, from 12.30 pm to 1.15 pm, starting on Wednesday, February 3rd. Throughout the six weeks, Ciara McLaughlin and Shannon Lynch will discuss what mental health is and what is it to us.

They will look at anxiety and depression, signs and symptoms and where to go for help or support. They will examine the stigma and fear that still surrounds mental health and will look at problem-solving techniques following these discussions. They will also look at the five steps to wellbeing, breaking them down to how they can fit into our own lives. Over the six weeks, the hosts will discuss a variety of tools and resources to help maintain wellness. Each session will finish with a relaxation technique/meditation exercise.

Registrations for 30for30 Activity Challenge will open on Thursday, January 28th. To book a place log on to https://dsp30for30.eventbrite.ie

For more information on the challenge, email info@activedonegal.com or phone 07491-10678.