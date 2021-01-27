Donegal Enterprise Board praised for helping local businesses

The Donegal Enterprise Board has been praised for its work in helping local businesses succeed.

As part of the Business Matters Podcast this week, Journalist Ciaran O'Donnell speaking to Denis Sheridan, Director of DS Environmental Services based in Kilmacrennan.

Mr. Sheridan worked in various countries before settling back in Donegal where he set up his own business which currently employs 20 people.

Denis says he owes a lot of his success to the Donegal Enterprise Board who helped and supported him throughout the process:

