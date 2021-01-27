Deputy Doherty tables amendment to Covid Restriction Support Scheme

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has tabled an amendment that calls on the Government to change the qualifying criteria of the Covid Restriction Support Scheme to ensure affected businesses such as suppliers are no longer excluded from the scheme.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson brought the amendment before the Dail during discussions on the proposed approval of the scheme.

Thousands of businesses across the country have been denied access to the scheme on the grounds they are not public facing or do not have fixed premises.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail that the thousands of businesses affected cannot continue without financial support: