DCC agrees to explore idea of twinning with Bani Ziad, Palestine

Donegal County Council has agreed to explore the idea of the county twinning with a rural area of Palestine.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle brought a motion before Council calling for the local authority to enter into a twinning arrangement with Bani Ziad after receiving correspondence from the region's mayor.

The arrangement would involve the sharing of experiences and cooperations with Bani Ziad in terms of cultural and tourism, environmental, infrastructure and economic development and planning.

Councillor McMonagle, speaking in the Council Chamber, says it would be a show of solidarity also with the people of Palestine: