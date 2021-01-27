Business Matters Ep 28 – Denis Sheridan

Ciaran O'Donnell's guest on this week's Business Matters podcast is Denis Sheridan, director of DS Environmental Services based in Kilmacrennan. After leaving school in 1974 aged 14, Denis worked as a shop boy, a petrol pump attendant and a tanker helper with Donegal Creameries, before emigrating to Australia in 1983 where he secured employment as a labourer and a shuttering carpenter. He later worked in London, Holland and Belgium before settling back in Donegal where he set up his own business.

Denis says the help and support he received from the Donegal Enterprise Board played a significant part in allowing him to develop a successful business which currently employs 20 people.