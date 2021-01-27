54 Covid related deaths and 1,335 cases confirmed

A further 54 Covid related deaths have been confirmed this evening along with 1,335 additional cases.

48 cases were confirmed in Donegal.

1,670 patients are being treated in hospital for the virus, of which 217 are in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate nationally is 674 cases per 100,000 people.

The Chief Medical Officer says the rate's still more than double the peak from the previous Level 5 restrictions in October.

Dr. Tony Holohan says it shows now isn't the time to be dropping our guard or meeting others outside our households.

The 14 day incidence rate for the county currently stands at, 656.4 per 100,000 of the population.