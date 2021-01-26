Some staff at LUH anxiously waiting for vaccine – Holmes

Some staff at Letterkenny University Hospital are said to be worried over the vaccination process.

While a significant number of staff at the hospital have received the Covid-19 vaccine, many of them still waiting with fears that it could be until the end of March until they get the jab.

With the increase in the number of Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital, those affected are said to be deeply concerned having to continue in such an environment without being vaccinated.

Chairperson of Donegal Actions for Cancer Care Chairperson Betty Holmes says she has been contacted by a number of people who work in the hospital over the issue: