The Donegal county board have named Karl Lacey as the county’s Head of Academy Development.

The appointment comes after Lacey stepped down from his role as a selector for the Donegal senior football team after three seasons in the role.

The county board have also endorsed a new academy development structure overseen by the Games Development Manager Aaron Kyles.

Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath says it was key to keep Lacey in Donegal and the appointment is a positive step forward...