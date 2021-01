An independent investigation will be held into historical mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster says the voices of survivors will be heard "loudly and clearly" in the inquiry, which will conclude within 6 months.

The full details of a research report into the institutions, which looked at the day-to-day running's and practices, will be published later.

First Minister Arlene Foster has told the Northern Ireland Assembly victims have been briefed already: