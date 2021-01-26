Gardai investigating spate of burglaries in Letterkenny

Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries that happened between Wednesday and Thursday of last week in Letterkenny.

A number of premises were targeted including two delicatessen shops, a takeaway and a barbers shop.

Gardai haven’t ruled out that the crimes may be connected.

The first burglary occurred on Wednesday morning last between 4am and 4.15am at a delicatessen store on the Pearse Road area of the town.

The glass door at the front of the shop had been smashed and entry was gained.

The till drawer insert was taken that had contained a large sum of money, the contents of the tip jar were stolen and also a charity box that had contained a small sum of cash.

Two males were captured on one CCTV system - One of the males had a heavy set build, he wore a grey hoody and grey bottoms, a face mask and had his hood pulled up and was wearing black gloves.

The second male had a black trackuit top and black bottoms and also wore a mask and black gloves. It is believed that they left on foot in the direction of the Oliver Plunkett Road.

At around 4am on Thursday morning last, a burglary occurred at a takeaway premises on the Port Road.

Again, the front door had been smashed and the premises was entered. A sum of cash was stolen from the till.

CCTV has been viewed and a male is to be seen in the premises wearing a light coloured, possibly grey coat with the hood pulled up, black trainers and camouflage style bottoms.

On the same morning, between approx. 3.30am and 4.30am a barbers shop was also burgled on the Port Road.

The front door of the premises had been forced open. Entry had been gained to the business but nothing was taken.

Then shortly after 4.30am a burglary occurred at a second delicatessen store on the Pearse Road.

The front door of the shop was forced in and entry was gained. The cash drawer of the till had been taken and it had contained a small sum of cash.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.