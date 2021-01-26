Garda warning over ‘sinister’ Covid-19 vaccine scam

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and The Department of Health would like to advise members of the public to be aware of potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In recent days, An Garda Síochána have been made aware of members of the public having received fraudulent text messages and calls regarding Covid vaccination.

The text messages have made requests for people to confirm private and sensitive information such as PPS number, date of birth and address.

Garda Grainne Doherty says there can also be a sinister element to this scam: