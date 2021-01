Scoil Íosagáin has moved a step closer to completing their major school project.

It's been announced today that the project is now progressing to Stage 3 Tender Stage.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says the news is greatly welcomed for the school which he says has been on a long journey to get the project over the line.

He confirmed also that there is a clear commitment from Government to deliver on all school capital projects outlined in the Capital Plan: