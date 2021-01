People aged over 70 and older will start being vaccinated against covid-19 from next month, the government has confirmed.

The delivery will begin with those aged 85 years and older and will be administered initially through GPs in their surgeries.

143 thousand doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be within the expected range for February, but the government expects considerably lower amounts to be delivered in March.