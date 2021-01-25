Parking issues in popular residential area prompt calls for action

Concerns have been raised by residents in Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny over reports that some investors are buying properties in the area and changing them into apartments.

During a recent Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District meeting, Councillor Kevin Bradley highlighted that the council should ensure proper planning is in place for street parking.

It's understood that residents are now finding it difficult to park, with driveways being partially blocked on numerous occasions.

Seconding Cllr Bradley's motion, Cllr John O'Donnell, speaking in the Council Chamber in recent days, says it's important that the Council look into the matter further: