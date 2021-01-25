No communication from Government on zero Covid strategy – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy is claiming that there's been no communication from the Irish Government with their Northern Ireland and UK counterparts over a Zero Covid strategy.

It would mean a ban non-essential travel into Ireland and implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for those who must travel here.

It's thought that the strategy would work to its full potential if it were mirrored in the north and implemented on all-island basis.

But speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Deputy Thomas Pringle says Freedom of Information figures he has received, there doesn't seem to a big push for it in the south: