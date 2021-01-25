Man remanded in custody following Garda car ramming incident

A County Tyrone man who allegedly rammed a garda car twice during a high- speed chase in Donegal has been remanded in custody until Thursday, at Donegal Town District Court.

31-year-old Duane Farry, with addresses at Mountstewart Road, Fintona and Ashfield Gardens Fintona also assaulted Detective Garda Paul McHugh causing him to dislocate his finger as the defendant fled from gardai, on January 24, the court heard.

The defendant appeared in custody at this morning’s district court sitting.

Garda Conor Doherty gave evidence of arrest charge and caution of the defendant at 7.44pm yesterday evening.

The defendant made no reply to the charges.

He is charged with causing criminal damage to a Garda patrol car at Birchill, Donegal Town on January 24.

The defendant is also charged with assaulting Detective Garda Paul McHugh causing him harm at Rossmore, Donegal Town on the same date.

He is charged with two counts of dangerous driving at Tullyearl on the same date.

And he is charged with dangerous driving at Birchill, Donegal Town on the same date.

The defendant is also charged with refusing to give gardai a breath sample in Ballyshannon Garda Station on the same date.

Inspector David Durkin said the State were objecting to bail on the grounds that the defendant lived in Northern Ireland and there was a likelihood that he would not turn up for a court appearance.

And he gave the gardai conflicting addresses.

Judge Kevin Kilrane then asked Garda Doherty to tell the court of the allegations against the defendant.

Garda Doherty told the court that he was on mobile patrol in Donegal Town when he got a report from Detective Garda Paul McHugh and Garda Katherine Henry that a vehicle was acting suspiciously at Drumlonagher Junction Donegal Town.

It failed to stop when signalled to do so.

The defendant was very aggressive, and it took four of the gardai to deal with the defendant as he was brought to Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Duane Farry told the court his correct address was Ashfield Gardens, Fintona and he had been living there for three years.

In refusing bail Judge Kevin Kilrane said he was satisfied the defendant gave gardai a different address after he was arrested.

There was no stability of location at all in the other jurisdiction.

The charges before the court were serious.

The defendant had made “very strenuous efforts” to avoid the gardai and he risked the life and limb of himself and the gardai.

And, anybody who made such efforts could be liable to commit further offences if released.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear at Sligo District Court on January 28 via video-link.