Full return of schools not expected until around St Patrick’s Day

Discussions on reopening class for children with additional education needs will continue this week - however a full return of schools is not expected until around St Patrick's Day.

The Taoiseach said over the weekend the Government is planning for a phased re-opening due to the high rates of Covid-19 transmission in the community.

A decision on the holding of this year's tradition State Exams is due to be made this week.

Labour's Education spokesperson Aodhan O'Riordain says Leaving Cert students in particular, need to be given clarity: