Discussions on extending Level 5 take place today

The Cabinet sub-Committee on Covid-19 will meet today to discuss extending Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions into next month.

They will also look at proposals around travel, including five day quarantine for people who arrive into the country without a negative PCR test.

It comes as 1,378 more people have tested positive for the virus, while 23 further deaths have been announced - 33 of the new cases were in Donegal.

As of last night, there were 102 people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, Dr Mary Favier says its critically important employers allow their staff work from home to help slow the spread of the disease: