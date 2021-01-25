Concern over proposed variations to County Development Plan

A number of Councillors have raised concern over proposed variations to the County Development Plan.

The plan was before Donegal County Council this afternoon for approval.

It aims to ensure alignment with the National Planning Framework and the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy.

Speaking in the Council Chamber, Cllr Patrick McGowan says while he supports the plan he would like to see more of a focus on east Donegal:

Meanwhile Cllr Paul Canning says he would to revisit the plan again and look seriously at the cross border alignment element to the plan: