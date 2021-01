There are further calls to revisit a previous proposal to install a footbridge from Letterkenny Retail Park to Leck Graveyard.

It's expected the plan for a relief road scheme will not be finalised for some time for the Leck Road with Cllr Gerry McMonagle suggesting a footbridge be considered again.

Speaking in the Council Chamber in recent days, Cllr McMonagle believes a pedestrian walkway would not only help reduce traffic but also open up potential for the Old Town and Leck area: