There has been a further 1,372 Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily figure since the end of December.

A further 7 deaths have also been recorded.

18 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Donegal this evening.

The 14 day incidence rate for the county currently stands at 739.4 per 100,000 people, just below the national average of 766.2.

The number of people in hospital with the virus now stands at 1,905, while 219 are in ICUs.