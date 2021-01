Met Eireann says icy stretches, sleet and snow will remain throughout the day.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning has been extended for the entire country until 7pm.

The forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow low temperature warning, which will take effect from 7pm and run until 10 tomorrow morning.

While Gardai in Donegal have urged road users to take care if embarking on an essential journey with icy conditions reported in a number of areas particularly affecting minor roads