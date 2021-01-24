North West and Irish Cricket mourn the death of Roy Torrens

There is sadness among the North West cricket family this weekend following the passing of Roy Torrens.

The Brigade clubman, who was closely connected with St Johnston, was capped 30 times for Ireland as a player and went on to become Chair of Selectors, Chair of the Ireland Cricket Committee and then Irish President, before a 12-year spell as National Team Manager.

More recently he had been Chairman of Brigade Cricket Club.

Torrens was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in 2009 for his contribution to cricket.

North West Chairman Brian Dougherty paid tribute to the late Roy Torrens saying that: ”North West and Irish cricket has lost one of its great ambassadors. Integral to the Brigade club, synonymous with the Torrens family, his return after his national roles helped mark significant success for the club on and off the field. A larger than life character, a fierce competitor and a cricket man through and through he helped epitomise all that we recognise as important in North-West Cricket.”