Over half of survey voters in NI want referendum on united Ireland

Northern Ireland's First Minister says she can argue for a United Kingdom "every day of the week".

It's after a survey found more than half of voters in the North want a referendum on a united Ireland in the next five years.

The research, commissioned by the Sunday Times, shows 47 percent want to remain in the UK, with 42 percent in favour of a united Ireland.

DUP leader Arlene Foster says the pandemic has shown how strong the United Kingdom is:

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says it's a topic that needs to be discussed: