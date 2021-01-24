Five arrested and a shot fired in Donegal Town incident

Five people have been arrested following an Incident close to Donegal Town during which a detective discharged his weapon.

At around 3.30pm on a Sunday, a vehicle failed to stop for a patrol vehicle. The patrol car was rammed a number of times with the suspects fleeing towards the Tullyearl Roundabout.

They tried to avoid a covid checkpoint that had been establish and crashed.

Four people were arrested at the scene but the driver fled and was pursued by a detective who discharged a warning shot. The man was later found in a nearby shed and arrested following a struggle.

A detective suffered injuries to his hand and was treated at Letterkenny Universiy Hospital.

The two men and three women, who are from Northern Ireland, are being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.