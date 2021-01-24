Call for Council’s Winter Maintenance Programme to be updated

The Mayor of the Letterkenny/ Milford Municipal District is calling for the Winter Maintenance Programme to be updated.

Councillor Donal Coyle, has called for a workshop to be held in order to highlight additional routes that he believes should be added to the gritting programme.

Speaking in the Council Chamber he says as a recently elected representative he has yet to be given the opportunity to discuss adding additional routes to the programme:

Meanwhile Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig has called for Donegal County Council to leave access gritt along back roads in the Glenties Municipal District area, that are not included on the council's gritting routes.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig says the council hasn't had the capacity for extra routes on their gritting programme: