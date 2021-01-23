Two Donegal players named in Irish News Ulster All-Stars

This week, two Donegal players, Hugh McFadden and Jamie Brennan were named in the Irish News Ulster All-Stars.
Ulster Champions, Cavan had 12 players in the team, including the competitions player of the year, Thomas Galligan.
Monaghan's Conor McManus was the only player outside the Ulster finalists to be named in the team.
The team is as follows:
- Raymond Galligan
- Jason McLoughlin
- Pádraig Faulkner
- Luke Fortune
- Gerard Smith
- Ciarán Brady
- Killian Clark
- Thomas Galligan
- Hugh McFadden
- Martin Reilly
- Gearóid McKiernan
- Oisín Kiernan
- Conor Madden
- Jamie Brennan
- Conor McManus