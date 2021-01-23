Those travelling without negative Covid test could be quarantined

People travelling into Ireland could be held in quarantine for at least five days if they don't present a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival.

The Taoiseach has told the Irish Independent that hotels, including Citywest in Dublin, could be used as quarantine centres.

The new restriction's expected to be announced next week, along with a ban on visa-free travel from Brazil and South Africa to stop new strains arriving here.

It comes amid a warning from UK experts its new coronavirus variant could be 30 percent more deadly than the original.

Immunology Professor at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, says the research isn't yet conclusive: