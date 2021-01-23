Local Councillor believes Town Park one way system should remain

Plans are in motion to upgrade the Sweet Factory play area and lighting in the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

Local Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh raised concerns in the Council Chamber this week that the park has been left without a play area after it was closed for safety reasons.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that tenders have gone out for upgrade works to the play area and for improvement lighting works.

Councillor Kavanagh also believes the one way system imposed in the park as a result of Covid-19 should remain in place: