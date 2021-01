Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says unless there is political will, a fisheries task force won't help to fight for the Irish fishing industry.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced that a task force will be set up to address issues within the fishing industry.

Speaking at this week's Oireachtas Committee on Brexit and it's impact on the Fisheries Industry, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says such a department won't work unless the Government steps up: