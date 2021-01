A Stranorlar GP says while the level of Covid-19 in the community is improving, it's dropping from an exceptionally high rate.

Dr. Denis McCauley says the tide of the significant third wave has peaked; but its impact is still very prevalent in Letterkenny University Hospital and in other healthcare settings.

Dr McCauley, who's also chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee says we all need to stay the course and keep making the right choices: