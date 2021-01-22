Pringle calls for Education Minister to resign

A Donegal Deputy believes that both the Education Minister and Minister of State for Special Education should resign.

Children with special needs were supposed to return to school on Thursday, but this was delayed as the Department and unions couldn't reach an agreement.

Education Minister Norma Foley is to brief the cabinet on the latest situation next week.

Addressing the Dáil last evening, Deputy Thomas Pringle described the handling of the reopening of schools as a shambles:

Responding, Minister Norma Foley defended the Government's approach: