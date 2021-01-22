Over 50 Donegal projects supported by Community Enhancement Programme

Over 50 Donegal projects have been supported through the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme.

The Programme, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, through the provision of small capital grants.

Among the projects funded in 2020 include childcare groups and playgrounds, recreational groups, community gardens and premises, sports grounds and initiatives that support the elderly.

There were two rounds of this funding in 2020 – June and August - with a total of €7m available to improve facilities.

In total 3,068 projects across the country are being funded.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister McConalogue said “these community supports are vitally important to encourage rural community development and to assist local community projects in Donegal”.