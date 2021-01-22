Open border with North prohibits mandatory quarantine – Ryan

The Transport Minister says the open border with Northern Ireland is the main reason the Government will not consider mandatory quarantine for people arriving into the country.

It comes as the European Union says Non-essential domestic and international travel should be "strongly discouraged".

It is proposing a more coordinated approach to travel restrictions across the bloc due to the emergence of Covid-19 variants.

Minister Eamon Ryan said the Government has approached Downing Street to look for cooperation on certain restrictions.