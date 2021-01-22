Minister in North calls for school staff to be prioritised for vaccine

Northern Ireland's Education Minister is calling for all teachers and school staff there to get priority vaccinations against Covid-19.

Speaking to the BBC, Peter Weir says he will talk with Ministers across the UK to try and achieve a UK-wide policy in getting students back to the classroom.

He also believes those who work with children who have special education needs should be very high up in the queue.

The North's Department of Health announced yesterday that over 166,000 vaccine doses have been administered there so far.