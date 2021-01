Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has relayed concerns to the Education Minister over the impact the decision not to reopen schools and special education settings is having on those affected in Donegal.

He has also criticised the Government's lack of contingency planning and over what he claims as a lack of engagement with concerns raised by teachers and SNAs.

Deputy Doherty spoke in the Dail of how the school community in Donegal is hurting and called for a change in approach: