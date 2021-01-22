Council’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund still open to applications

Donegal County Council is inviting further applications under the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

Donegal LCDC have been allocated €68,130 to be shared among local Community and Voluntary groups as part of the €1.7m national funding pot.

The Council are inviting applications for the Programme which provides funding to support community and voluntary groups to adapt, develop and deal with COVID 19.

The Programme will provide small-scale grants - €1,000 or less - and large scale grants for community groups. It is intended that a minimum of 30% of the grants awarded will be the smaller ones.

Community and Voluntary Groups can submit applications for funding to assist them in adapting their services and operations to fit the new COVID-19 reality.

Examples of measures supported could be adapting premises to allow for social distancing and offering on-line activities.

Or, to help animate community groups to enable them to become more involved in the Government's 'Keep Well' campaign.

It will seek to assist their participation in the campaign, in particular with the three themes: staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood.

Completed applications must be lodged not later than 3 p.m. Friday, 19th February more information on donegalcoco.ie.