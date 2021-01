The Taoiseach has been urged to commit to the finalisation and implementation of the wind energy guideline review, and the publication of the Mulcahy report - a report into planning irregularities in Donegal.

Both reports have been outstanding for a number of years.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle highlighted the impact the peat landslide at Meenbog had on the county in the Dail.

He told Micheal Martin that both reports could mitigate any similar occurrences in the future: