The Taoiseach says Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will continue into February.

Micheal Martin told his parliamentary party last night the case numbers remain too high.

It comes as a further 61 deaths and 2,488 new case have been reported - while latest figures show there's 1,923 people with the disease in hospital, including 210 in ICU.

84 of the new cases were in Donegal.

NPHET will meet later to consider the current situation, and Cabinet will make a final decision on restrictions on Tuesday.