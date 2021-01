A South Donegal TD has warned an indefinite lockdown is on the cards unless Ireland can secure more doses of vaccine.

Marc MacSharry has urged his government colleagues to break with the EU purchase system and try to get more doses directly from the companies involved.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the government plans to offer everyone a vaccine by September.

But his party colleague Marc MacSharry doesn't think that can work on the current number of doses we have: