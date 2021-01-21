Quigley and Mosley to fight for title in California

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley makes his return to the ring next month - with a title on the line.

Quigley (18-1, 14KOs) will meet Shane Mosley Jr (16-3, 9KOs) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio on February 13.

Two exciting in-house battles between some of Golden Boy’s best talent will head to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. on the undercard of Joseph Diaz-Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF super-featherweight title.

Ronny Rios (32-3, 16 KOs) and Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (19-2-2, 7 KOs) face off in a super bantamweight battle and Quigley and Mosley Jr fight for the NABO Middleweight Title.

The stacked event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories.

“I feel more than ready for this fight,” Quigley said.

“I worked hard during lockdown and have kept ready to fight at any time.

“It has been a tough year for everyone in the world.

“I have kept working, kept sharp and kept ready to take the call whenever it came.”

Golden Boy Promotions middleweight contender Quigley has had two stoppage wins since linking up with former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

With a title up for grabs, Quigley, the former NABF middleweight champion, is eager to show his best form.

He said: “These titles are all stepping stones to where I want to go in this sport. I have to get in and take care of business. Shane Mosley is the next man in my way and I have to take him out to move up the ladder. I want to start making some noise in this division and I know I’m close to the big fights I want.”

Quigley, managed by Los Angeles-based Sheer Sports Management, defeated Abraham Cordero and Fernando Marin in December 2019 and January 2020.

The Ballybofey man is itching to get back to action.

He said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to fight on this card. I have to thank Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports Management for making this happen.”

Quigley has fought seven of his 19 professional fights at Fantasy Springs so is well accustomed to the venue.

The former World silver and European gold medalist said: “I feel that I am very close to a real breakout fight to get a big title shot and this is the next step on that journey.”

Mosley Jr, a 30-year-old native of Pomona, California, will seek to earn a top stop at the division after signing with Golden Boy in 2020 and defeating Jeremy Ramos in his last outing.

"I want to thank everyone at Golden Boy and The Contender for giving us this opportunity," said Mosley Jr. "I have been working extremely hard, and I'm ready to show that I belong among the best in the world. Make sure to watch me live on DAZN on February 13 against an excellent fighter in Jason Quigley."

“Golden Boy’s first journey to Fantasy Springs in 2021 picks up right where we left off - with an action-packed card from top to bottom,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “A true crossroads fight will see Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr. leaving it all in the ring to regain contender status in the middleweight division. And after upsetting my cousin Diego De La Hoya, Ronny Rios will look to keep it rolling against an always-tough customer in Oscar Negrete, whose only two losses have come to a world champion.”

The card will also feature many rising prospects and contenders.

Uzbek Olympian Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KOs) will make his highly anticipated return in a 10-round super middleweight clash.

Explosive Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (18-3, 15 KOs) will return in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Victor Morales (13-0, 7 KOs), the charismatic rising prospect of Vancouver, Washington, will participate in an eight-round featherweight bout against Jose Gonzalez (23-8-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Hawaiian prospect Dalis Kaleiopu will make his professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight against Eduardo Sanchez (2-3) of Corcoran, California.

The opponents for Melikuziev and Hovhannisyan will be announced shortly.

Diaz Jr. vs. Rakhimov is a 12-round fight for the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title presented by Golden Boy in association with RCC Boxing Promotions. The fight will take place Saturday, Feb. 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories, including the U.S., Mexico, Russia, Tajikistan, Brazil and Argentina.