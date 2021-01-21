North West Must Receive Bulk of Brexit Fund – Harkin

A South Donegal Deputy says the North West and Border region will be worst affected by Brexit and therefore should receive the largest share of the Brexit Adjustment Fund of €1 billion.

According to 2020 employment figures, the North West lost 2.9% of Enterprise Ireland supported jobs - the largest decrease nationwide.

This compares to a decrease of 0.4% nationally.

Deputy Harkin says the figures very clearly show the impact of Brexit and COVID on employment in the North West and therefore shows an absolute need for the region to be first in line for the fund: