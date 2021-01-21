Halford’s announces closure of Letterkenny store

Halfords has announced the closure of it's Letterkenny store.

In a statement the retailer says; as announced last July, they were always planning to exit a small percentage of their stores which includes the Letterkenny store in the Forte Retail Park.

They say they are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer them roles at alternative locations.

Halfords Statement -

“As we announced last July, we were always planning to exit a small percentage of our stores and this includes our Letterkenny store in the Forte Retail Park. We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues one of a wide range of new service-orientated roles at alternative locations.”