Fishermen face ‘perilous conditions’ to newly designated ports

There are claims that fishermen will continue to face perilous conditions and long journeys to newly designated ports in Donegal.

Earlier this week, the Marine Minister confirmed that the county would have a total of four ports of UK registered vessels from Monday week.

But local priest Fr. John Joe Duffy, who has a strong fishing background, believes that the measures do not go far enough to ensure the safety of those affected.

He is warning that further ports must be considered as a matter of urgency and in the interim for fishermen to be granted a transition licence so they can dock at their usual ports: