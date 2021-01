The Health Minister has said his plan is for everyone to be offered a COVID vaccine by September.

Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil Ireland is due to get 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter of the year.

EU leaders will meet by video conference later to discuss a target of vaccinating 70 per cent of people by the summer.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says they're looking to get access to more doses of vaccine as soon as possible: