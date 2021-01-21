Courage of survivors must be met with action – Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has told the Dail that the courage of Mother and Baby Home survivors must now be met with immediate action.

Speaking during statements on the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, Deputy Doherty says proper redress for all those impacted, dedicated counselling and support services must be provided.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has said new legislation to give survivors access to their birth records will be drafted by April.

Deputy Doherty says that right must be delivered: