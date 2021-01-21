Council urged to tackle ‘frustrating’ traffic lights in Letterkenny

The traffic lights on the Justice Walsh Road in Letterkenny have been described as the most frustrating in the whole of Letterkenny.

It's been claimed significant delays are experienced there as the lights change for a mere couple of seconds, letting only a small number of vehicles pass through.

Seconding a motion put forward at the recent sitting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh who has called for the Council to adjust the timing of the traffic lights at Justice Walsh Road, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says it's been an ongoing issue that needs attention: