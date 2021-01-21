Calls for walking route to be extended from Conwal graveyard

There are calls for a pedestrian walking route from Conwal graveyard in Letterkenny to be extended to Newmills Corn and Flax Mill.

Local Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says the absence of a designated walking route has forced users of the popular road to use the hard shoulder instead which he says has given rise to safety concerns.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that a funding application will be submitted to the relevant department seeking funding for the development.

Councillor Kelly says is would greatly enhance the route for the many people that use it: