There are currently 102 people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, 5 in ICU.

The number has fallen slightly from the previous figure of 113.

While 84 new cases of the virus were reported in Donegal last night.

It comes as the Taoiseach says most of the current Level 5 restrictions are set to continue next month.

Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party last night the case numbers remain too high.