Stranorlar GP says people must be patient for vaccine roll out

A Stranorlar GP says people must be patient as it relates to the vaccine roll out.

Yesterday the government gave the go-ahead for a 91 million euro deal for GPs and Pharmacists to administer doses.

People are being asked not to call the surgeries regarding Covid vaccines and that they will be contacted in advance to arrange their appointments.

Dr Denis McCauley, who is also chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee says that this will be done strictly based on the priority list that the government and HSE have decided:

A statement from Millbrae Surgery in Stranorlar reads:

Here are a few important points of information and what we would like to ask of our patients

We do not yet know when we will be starting vaccinations, but it won’t be until at least February. We are extremely busy dealing with covid and non-covid issues at the moment. Please do not call the practice to enquire about the vaccine.

3 There is no need to call to book in or express an interest at this point and we would ask patients not to call the surgery regarding covid vaccines at this time.

We will be contacting our patients in advance to arrange their vaccines. This will be done strictly based on the priority list that the government and HSE have decided, starting first with those over 70 years of age We cannot diverge from the priority list, please do not ask us to We will aim to provide these vaccines as quickly and safely as we can There will be no charge to the patients for this service

Please continue to stay safe, stay at home if you can and call us if you are concerned you have covid-19